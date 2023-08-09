A man has been jailed for committing a series of ‘despicable’ sexual offences against two girls, police said.

Fred Livesley, 77, formerly of Clarence Road, St Leonards, was jailed for 15 years, police added.

Police said he was investigated by Kent Police after his victims came forward in 2020, reporting abuse in the 1970s and 1980s.

The offences took place in Kent, police said.

Following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, Livesley was found guilty of eight counts of indecent assault and three counts of indecency with a child, Kent Police said.

At the same court on Monday, July 31, Livesley was jailed for 15 years and ordered to serve an extra three years on licence following that term, police said.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Antony White said: “Fred Livesley was brought to justice more than 40 years after his despicable crimes.

“Despite the passage of time, and his failure to admit what he had done, we were able to prove multiple sexual offences and he now faces a lengthy prison term.