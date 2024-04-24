Former Sussex Police officer accused of 'forming relationships' with crime victims
Ex-police constable Jason Catton will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday, April 25), charged with eight counts of misconduct in public office (MIPO), according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
It comes amid an investigation into allegations the officer abused his position ‘for a sexual purpose’.
An IOPC spokesperson said: “The alleged offences took place between September 2020 and January 2021 and two charges relate to the former officer allegedly forming relationships with women who were victims in investigations he was involved in.
"The other charges relate to the officer – who resigned in late 2021 – allegedly breaching Covid restrictions and encouraging others to breach the restrictions.
"We began our investigation in January 2021, following a conduct referral from Sussex Police. After completing our investigation in June 2022, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charges.”