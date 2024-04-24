Former Sussex Police officer accused of 'forming relationships' with crime victims

A former Sussex Police officer will appear in court after being accused of forming relationships with victims of crime, he was involved in investigating.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:31 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 12:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ex-police constable Jason Catton will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday, April 25), charged with eight counts of misconduct in public office (MIPO), according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It comes amid an investigation into allegations the officer abused his position ‘for a sexual purpose’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An IOPC spokesperson said: “The alleged offences took place between September 2020 and January 2021 and two charges relate to the former officer allegedly forming relationships with women who were victims in investigations he was involved in.

A former Sussex Police officer will appear in court after being accused of forming relationships with victims of crime, he was involved in investigating.  Photo: Stock image / National WorldA former Sussex Police officer will appear in court after being accused of forming relationships with victims of crime, he was involved in investigating.  Photo: Stock image / National World
A former Sussex Police officer will appear in court after being accused of forming relationships with victims of crime, he was involved in investigating.  Photo: Stock image / National World

"The other charges relate to the officer – who resigned in late 2021 – allegedly breaching Covid restrictions and encouraging others to breach the restrictions.

"We began our investigation in January 2021, following a conduct referral from Sussex Police. After completing our investigation in June 2022, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charges.”