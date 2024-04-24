Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-police constable Jason Catton will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday, April 25), charged with eight counts of misconduct in public office (MIPO), according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It comes amid an investigation into allegations the officer abused his position ‘for a sexual purpose’.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “The alleged offences took place between September 2020 and January 2021 and two charges relate to the former officer allegedly forming relationships with women who were victims in investigations he was involved in.

A former Sussex Police officer will appear in court after being accused of forming relationships with victims of crime, he was involved in investigating. Photo: Stock image / National World

"The other charges relate to the officer – who resigned in late 2021 – allegedly breaching Covid restrictions and encouraging others to breach the restrictions.