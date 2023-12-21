A former Sussex Police officer, who had a ‘very explicit sexual conversation’ with a person he thought to be a 13-year old girl, has been convicted.

Sussex Police said Damien Gibbons – formerly known as Damien Cotgreave – was found guilty of attempted online sexual communication with a child. This followed a three-day trial from Monday, December 18 at Guildford Crown Court,

The 48-year-old, of High Street, Hailsham, was a Sussex Police officer at the time of his arrest in February 2020.

"He was later charged with the offence in the name of Cotgreave in April 2021,” a police spokesperson said.

"He was given a one-year suspended prison sentence and a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which severely restricts his access to children and computers.”

The prosecution, authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, followed an investigation by the Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) of Sussex Police.

It began when information was received from a member of the public in February 2020, police said.

POLIT crime investigator Michelle Shepherd said: “Cotgreave thought he was talking to a 13-year old girl, and engaged in very explicit sexual conversation, but he was in fact talking to an adult member of the public who reported their concerns to the police, and we immediately took action to arrest him and ensure no actual child could come to harm.

"We will always take action on such reports and anyone who has suspicions about this type of activity should contact the police immediately.”

At the time of his arrest in February 2020, Cotgreave was a detective constable with Sussex Police but was ‘suspended when he was arrested’.

A spokesperson for the force added: “At a separate public misconduct hearing in January 2021, he was found to have committed multiple breaches of professional standards, on evidence separate to this current prosecution, and he would have been dismissed from the force had he not already resigned.

“As a result of this finding, he has been placed on the College of Policing Barred and Advisory list which will prevent his re-entry into law enforcement. The internal disciplinary investigation culminating in the misconduct hearing, resulted from information that came to light during this criminal investigation by POLIT.”

Deputy Chief Constable David McLaren said the behaviour of this officer was ‘appalling and inexcusable’ and a ‘violation of the trust’ that the public put in the police to serve and protect them.