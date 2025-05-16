Former Sussex Police officer facing trial for rape charged with 18 further offences relating to computer misuse

A former Sussex Police officer, currently facing trial for rape and sexual assault charges following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation, has been charged with 18 further criminal offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The IOPC said ex-PC Christopher Mallet, 40, who was a police constable based at Horsham, is due appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on May 19 charged with:

three counts of corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers and privileges

five counts of unauthorised access to computer material

five counts of unlawful disclosure of personal data

five counts of unlawful retention of personal data

The IOPC said the new charges relate to allegations he abused his powers to find out personal information about women that he came into contact with during the course of his policing duties.

A former Sussex Police officer, currently facing trial for rape and sexual assault charges following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation, has been charged with 18 further criminal offences. Picture contributed

He left the force in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mallet is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court for trial on 23 March 2026 on the rape and sexual assault charges, which relate to an alleged off-duty incident in May 2019.

The IOPC’s investigation into Mr Mallet began in May 2019 following a mandatory conduct referral from Sussex Police.

In March 2021, the IOPC sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the rape and sexual assault charges in October 2024.

After further liaison with the CPS, the IOPC carried out additional enquiries and sent a second file of evidence in March 2025, resulting in the CPS authorising the latest charges.