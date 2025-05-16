Former Sussex Police officer facing trial for rape charged with 18 further offences relating to computer misuse
The IOPC said ex-PC Christopher Mallet, 40, who was a police constable based at Horsham, is due appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on May 19 charged with:
- three counts of corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers and privileges
- five counts of unauthorised access to computer material
- five counts of unlawful disclosure of personal data
- five counts of unlawful retention of personal data
The IOPC said the new charges relate to allegations he abused his powers to find out personal information about women that he came into contact with during the course of his policing duties.
He left the force in 2019.
Mr Mallet is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court for trial on 23 March 2026 on the rape and sexual assault charges, which relate to an alleged off-duty incident in May 2019.
The IOPC’s investigation into Mr Mallet began in May 2019 following a mandatory conduct referral from Sussex Police.
In March 2021, the IOPC sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the rape and sexual assault charges in October 2024.
After further liaison with the CPS, the IOPC carried out additional enquiries and sent a second file of evidence in March 2025, resulting in the CPS authorising the latest charges.