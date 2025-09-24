Former Sussex Police officer sentenced for causing collision while on-duty

A former Sussex Police officer has been sentenced for driving an unmarked police vehicle without due care and attention.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-PC Ciaran Gaymer, 26, pleaded guilty to the offence at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 11, and was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge to fund victim services of £26.

The court heard that while on duty he was driving a Ford S-Max vehicle on blue lights and with the emergency siren sounding on May 17, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nature of the driving was captured on his passenger’s body worn video which showed Gaymer driving with one hand only, using only a couple of fingers to maintain steering control.

A former Sussex Police officer has been sentenced for driving an unmarked police vehicle without due care and attention. Picture contributed

As he approached the junction of the A259 and Harley Shute Road, Sussex Police said he failed to acknowledge a red traffic light and reduce speed.

He then hit the side of a member of public’s car which was being driven correctly through a green light.

Sussex Police said the driver and passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident was investigated by the force’s road policing unit and Gaymer was later summonsed for the driving offence.

Inspector Matt Wightwick said: “Police officers undertake driving training to allow swift responses to emergency incidents, while maintaining the safety of the public and themselves while doing so.

“That training requires a level of due care and attention, which was found to be lacking in ex-PC Gaymer’s driving.

“Thankfully, the two victims in this incident were not seriously injured.

“We will continue to instil the highest standards of behaviour and training in our officers to ensure they are prepared to serve the people of Sussex as effectively as possible.”