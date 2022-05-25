Four arrested after day-light assault in Brighton left a man with serious injuries

Police have arrested four people following an assault in Brighton on Tuesday afternoon (May 24).

The arrests followed a 'swift response' from officers to reports of a fight between a group of people in Western Road at 2.20pm, with some of those involved said to have been carrying weapons. Police said after an 'extensive search' they found a man in Elm Grove who had suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

Chief Inspector Andy Westwood said: “This was a brazen assault in broad daylight in the busy city centre that received a swift response from our officers.

“Thanks to incredible teamwork shown by our Response, Neighbourhood Policing and firearms teams, alongside the NPAS helicopter, we were able to quickly get four men into custody."

A police spokesman confirmed two men – 53 and 29 years old and both from Brighton – were stopped by firearms officers in a vehicle and arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Two more suspects, 22-year-old and 21-year-old men from Brighton, were found in a local shop and arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, police said.

Chief Inspector Andy Westwood added: “This was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public, which is being fully investigated.

Part of Western Road was sealed off by Castle Street