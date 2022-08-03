Four charged over damage to properties in Rye, Bexhill, and Hastings

Police have arrested and charged four men suspected of involvement in a series of attacks on houses in Rye, Bexhill and Hastings in recent weeks.

Between June and July some 70 attacks had taken place, involving window smashing and arson, according to police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Charlie Banks, 18, of no fixed address, has been charged with Conspiracy to commit arson with intent or reckless as to whether life was endangered in Rye between July 7 and July 15. He was remanded in custody and is next to appear at Lewes Crown Court on August 23.

“Joshua Lemon, 21, of Camber, has been charged with grievous bodily harm that occurred in Rye on June 28. He was given court bail to appear at Lewes Crown Court on August 19 and required to live at an address outside Sussex in the meantime.

“Haydyn Russell, 18, of St Leonards, has been charged with criminal damage to a restaurant in Hastings on June 3: arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and criminal damage, both at Ferring Close, Rye, on July 13, jointly with Bradley Froud: and being concerned in the supply and possession of cannabis. He was committed for trial at Lewes Crown Court, with an initial hearing on August 12.”

Five other arrests have previously been made.

Bradley Froud, 18, of St Leonards, is due to appear in custody at Lewes Crown Court on August 12, after he was charged with arson reckless as to whether life was intended in Benson Way, Rye, on July 8 and 12, and in Ferring Way, Rye, on July 13. He was also charged with smashing windows in Ferring Way and with unlawful possession of two knives.

Police said that two boys aged 16 were arrested on July 14 on suspicion of criminal damage and were later released on police bail.

A man aged 21 was also arrested on July 5 on suspicion of criminal damage and conspiracy to commit blackmail, according to police, and was also released on bail while enquiries continue.