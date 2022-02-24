Four sentenced to 65 years’ imprisonment for violent robberies in Crawley

However all four, plus two others linked to the crime spree across Sussex and Surrey, remain at large and are wanted by police.

Police said a number of homeowners were subjected to threats and violence, and large quantities of cash, jewellery and personal items were stolen in the seven separate incidents, which occurred in November and December 2018.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six suspects were identified through extensive investigations which included witness statements, mobile phone analysis, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) hits and evidence gathered through search warrants.

Herison Vaz Barri, Onesio Felix-Bary, Ibraim Sanha, Denis Garcia Da Gloria, Joselito Cassama and Marcio Alexandre SUS-220224-185043001

Police said four of them were arrested and released on court bail pending trial.

However, they all absconded before the six-week trial concluded on Tuesday, February 15. Therefore, the trial was heard in their absence and a jury returned 19 guilty verdicts from the 19 offences on the indictment.

Police said they were subsequently sentenced in their absence to a total of 65 years’ imprisonment at Brighton Crown Court on Wednesday, February 23.

Herison Vaz Barri, 28, of Stamford Hill, Hackney, London, was sentenced to a total of 16 years for three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Onesio Felix-Bary, 26, of Hamilton Road, Golders Green, London, was sentenced to a total of 15 years for three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Denis Garcia Da Gloria, 33, of Deansbrook Road, Edgware, London, was sentenced to a total of 18 years for four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Marcio Alexandre, 32, of District Road, Wembley, London, was sentenced to a total of 16 years for three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Police said all four defendants are wanted for failing to attend court.

The other two suspects, Ibraim Sanha, 35, of Postway Mews, Ilford, London, and Joselito Cassama, 30, of Evesham Road, Stratford, London, are also wanted in connection with the investigation.

Both have links to Lisbon in Portugal, where they were born.

Police said six of the incidents occurred in Crawley and during one of them, a man was so badly assaulted he sustained 19 broken ribs.

The other incident occurred in Epsom, Surrey.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Robeson, senior investigating officer, said: “This was an incredibly large, complex and lengthy investigation which has had a significant impact on those victims targeted.

“I commend them for the courage and bravery they have shown throughout this investigation and subsequent trial, and thank them for their assistance in bringing the offenders to justice.

“This series of targeted offences included separate incidents on both Surrey and Sussex policing areas.

“The organised group of suspects were known to have been commuting from London addresses in order to offend. They subjected homeowners, most of whom were present at the time, to threats and violence, and they stole significant sums of money and property.

“Throughout the investigation, some 10 search warrants were executed by officers from Surrey Police and Sussex Police, supported by The Metropolitan Police. Key evidence in the investigation came from the examination of the suspects’ mobile phones and translation of thousands of electronic communications between one another.

“These messages demonstrated some of the planning and logistics of offences, including the subsequent distribution and sale of stolen property.