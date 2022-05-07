Four teens arrested following suspected arson at derelict Haslemere school

Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses after a large fire at an abandoned building in Haslemere this week (Monday, May 2).

Officers were called to assist Surrey Fire and Rescue at 5.44pm at the scene of a large fire at Haslemere Prep School on Hill Road.

The school has been disused for some years. No one was inside the property at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Multiple fire engines attended the scene.

A 14-year-old girl, two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Anyone with any information about this incident that may assist the investigation, should get in touch by calling 1010 and quoting PR/45220056387.