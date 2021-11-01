Fourteen arrests made in Wealden for offences including stalking and assault

Fourteen people were arrested across Wealden this weekend for offences including stalking and assault.

By Elliot Wright
Monday, 1st November 2021, 5:03 pm

Arrests were also made for drink-driving, criminal damage, and assault causing actual bodily harm, according to police.

A Wealden Police spokesperson said, “Stalking or harassment is unpleasant and malicious behaviour that causes upset and distress – and it’s something no one should put up with - report it to us”

“Our website has information to help minimise your chances of becoming a target and advice to help prevent people accessing details about you.”

Sussex Police. Picture from Glew-Deval Jeremy

Visit the Sussex Police website for more information.