Further arrests made in Peacehaven mosque arson investigation

Police have made further arrests in the investigation into a report of arson at a Peacehaven mosque.

The building in Phyllis Avenue sustained ‘significant damage’ in the incident on Saturday, October 4, Sussex Police said.

The police force said footage showed two people wearing masks and dark clothing approaching the front door before spraying accelerant on the entrance of the mosque and igniting a fire. No one was injured.

A total of four people have been arrested so far on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life since Monday, October 6 by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, Sussex Police have said.

Damage to the mosque and a vehicle. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

These include a 46-year-old man and three other men aged 25, 27 and 22. They have all been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “Our investigation continues at pace and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries including house to house, forensic and gathering intelligence.

“We are determined to identify and arrest those who are responsible for this shocking attack and we continuing to urge anyone with information which could be vital to our investigation, to come forward. Please report here or ring 101, quoting Operation Spey.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “We will continue to engage directly with all communities impacted by this incident to support them and ensure their concerns are heard and acted upon.”