Girl, 14, hospitalised following assault in Crawley skate park
Police said officers were called to Southgate Skate Park, Southgate Avenue at around 7pm on Wednesday [April 17] following a report of an assault on a 14-year-old girl.
She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged, Sussex Police added.
Police said a thorough investigation was launched, and two 15-year-old girls from Crawley and a 13-year-old girl from Crawley were arrested on suspicion of assault.
They have been released on bail pending further enquiries, Sussex Police added.
Witnesses or anyone with mobile phone footage or information is urged to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1137 of 17/04.
Anyone who has video footage of the incident is asked to not share it on social media, and to share it with police.