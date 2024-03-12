Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said Aysiah, 14, may have travelled to London or Bromley, two areas she reportedly has links with.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Aysiah who is missing from the Crawley area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Aysiah is 14, around 5'5" and of a very slim build. She has long black hair and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black bodysuit and black Nike Air Jordans.

“Aysiah has links to London and Bromley and may have travelled to the areas.