Girl, 14, missing from Crawley area – Dial 999 if you see her
Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenage girl from the Crawley area.
Police said Aysiah, 14, may have travelled to London or Bromley, two areas she reportedly has links with.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Aysiah who is missing from the Crawley area.
“Aysiah is 14, around 5'5" and of a very slim build. She has long black hair and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black bodysuit and black Nike Air Jordans.
“Aysiah has links to London and Bromley and may have travelled to the areas.
“If you see Aysiah, call 999 quoting reference 1152 of 11/03.”