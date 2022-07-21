Gold jewelry and cash stolen in St Leonards burglary

Among the stolen items are five plain gold rings, one gold ring with a small diamond on top, two large gold bangles, three gold earrings and three gold necklaces, one of which has a large emblem on the bottom.

Sussex Police said the property on Stonehouse Drive was targeted around 11.30am on Tuesday, July 19.

An intruder fled the scene after being disturbed by the homeowner returning to the address, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Cash and items of gold jewellery were taken during the break-in.

“Officers investigating the burglary are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch. They are also urging local pawnbrokers to keep an eye out for any jewellery matching the photo and description above.”

Anyone with any information can report it online or by calling 101 quoting serial 439 of 19/07.