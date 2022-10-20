Edit Account-Sign Out
Hailsham burglary at outbuildings

Two outbuildings in Hailsham was broken into this week.

By India Wentworth
45 minutes ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 4:24pm

The outbuildings on Arlington Road West were broken into between 10pm-11pm on Monday (October 17). Damage was caused to both buildings but thankfully, nothing was taken from inside, police say.

Now officers want to speak to any witnesses, including anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time. They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage from the vicinity. Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1371 of 17/10.

Burglary in Hailsham (photo from Sussex Police)