Hailsham man in possession of porn involving children and animals avoids jail time
A man from Hailsham who was found in possession of ‘extreme’ porn has been given a suspended sentence.
Nicholas Shorthouse, 61 from The Avenue, was sentenced at Chichester Crown Court to 18 months in prison which has been suspended for two years, Sussex Police confirmed.
A police spokesperson said he was sentenced ‘for possessing extreme pornographic image/images portraying an act of intercourse/oral sex with a dead/alive animal; three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child; and two counts of distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child’.
Shorthouse was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years, ordered to pay costs and complete rehabilitation activity, the spokesperson confirmed.
Anyone with information about suspected offences involving children can contact police online or call 101.