Hailsham teenager left ‘seriously injured’ after collision

Police said the incident happened on Wednesday, December 15 in Battle Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers discovered the 18-year-old local man in Battle Road shortly after midnight, having been hit by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop.

“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he is currently undergoing treatment.”

Officers said they would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the collision or has any information or relevant dashcam footage that could help with their investigation.