Hampshire Police appeal for information with man linked to Emsworth burglaries

Hampshire Police have appealed for information for a man linked with a number of burglaries in Emsworth.

Between 11pm on Thursday 28 July and 1am on Friday July 29, a suspect gained access to the rear of a premises on Havant Road, Hampshire Police have said.

A green Specialized electric bike and cash from a handbag was reported stolen, police added.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers also received reports of attempted burglaries at two addresses on Bath Road during the same time period, Hampshire Police said and they have reported they are currently treating the incidents as being linked.

There were also two similar reports overnight on July 24 and July 25 when a suspicious male was captured on domestic cameras entering gardens on Selangor Avenue and Enderlie Close, police added.

Police are asking members of the public: “Do you recognise the man in the CCTV image? Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness anything suspicious?

“Do you have any CCTV images, doorbell footage, or dash-cam images that may assist our investigation?”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 44220305887.