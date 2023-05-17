Police said there was a break-in at McColls in Keymer Road at about 3.45am on Monday, May 15.
A police spokesperson said: “It’s believed two suspects were involved, and a quantity of tobacco and cigarettes were stolen. Damage was also caused to the premises. Officers attended the scene and are carrying out further enquiries.
“Anyone who saw what happened, witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, or has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting 146 of 15/05.”