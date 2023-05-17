Sussex Police said they responded to reports of a burglary at a Hassocks convenience store earlier this week.

Police said there was a break-in at McColls in Keymer Road at about 3.45am on Monday, May 15.

A police spokesperson said: “It’s believed two suspects were involved, and a quantity of tobacco and cigarettes were stolen. Damage was also caused to the premises. Officers attended the scene and are carrying out further enquiries.

