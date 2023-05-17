Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Hassocks convenience store damaged during break-in: tobacco and cigarettes stolen

Sussex Police said they responded to reports of a burglary at a Hassocks convenience store earlier this week.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 14:09 BST
Sussex Police said there was a break-in at McColls in Keymer Road, Hassocks, at about 3.45am on Monday, May 15. Photo: Google Street ViewSussex Police said there was a break-in at McColls in Keymer Road, Hassocks, at about 3.45am on Monday, May 15. Photo: Google Street View
Sussex Police said there was a break-in at McColls in Keymer Road, Hassocks, at about 3.45am on Monday, May 15. Photo: Google Street View

Police said there was a break-in at McColls in Keymer Road at about 3.45am on Monday, May 15.

A police spokesperson said: “It’s believed two suspects were involved, and a quantity of tobacco and cigarettes were stolen. Damage was also caused to the premises. Officers attended the scene and are carrying out further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone who saw what happened, witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, or has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting 146 of 15/05.”