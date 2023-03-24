A man suffered serious facial injuries after being assaulted in Hastings town centre during the night, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses to the serious assault, which took place in Yates in Robertson Street last Sunday (March 19).

A police spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man from Ashford, Kent, suffered serious facial injuries in the incident, which happened at around 2am on Sunday, March 19.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone who has information which could help them with their enquiries.

Police