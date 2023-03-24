Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings attack leaves man with serious facial injuries

A man suffered serious facial injuries after being assaulted in Hastings town centre during the night, police have confirmed.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:14 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 17:15 GMT

Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses to the serious assault, which took place in Yates in Robertson Street last Sunday (March 19).

A police spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man from Ashford, Kent, suffered serious facial injuries in the incident, which happened at around 2am on Sunday, March 19.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone who has information which could help them with their enquiries.

“Contact Sussex Police online, or call 101, quoting serial 695 of 20/03.”