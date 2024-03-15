Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Electric Palace Cinema, in High Street in the Old Town, said it was targeted early yesterday morning (March 14).

Damage was also caused to some of the interior of the venue.

The cinema said its front door was smashed to gain entry at around 4.25am when the alarm was triggered before the burglars took items from the screening room.

Damage caused following a break-in at the Electric Palace Cinema

The break-in was then reported to the police.

The Electric Palace has also posted on its Facebook page, informing its customers and the public of the incident.

Annie Mannion, Electric Palace director, said: “Thanks so much to our supportive and kind community for the outpouring of sympathy and offers of help they've shared since the incident.

“We understand there has been a spate of recent break-ins to other local businesses which is worrying for all. It's really heartening to know that we have such a supportive network in our lovely town.

Damage caused following a break-in at the Electric Palace Cinema

“The outside door glass depicted the moon from the famous 1902 George Méliès film, so it's a real shame that's now gone. We hope we can revive it to its former glory again in due course. In the meantime we have been able to make fixes to enable us to stay open.”

Georges Méliès was a French magician, actor, and film director.

His 1902 film, A Trip to the Moon, tells the story of a group of men who want to explore the moon so they build a rocket and fly there.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting serial 0395 of March 14.