Hastings collision: man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A serious collision happened between a car and motorcycle in Clifton Road, Hastings, just after 2.30am on (Wednesday) July 20.

The road was closed for several hours while officers and emergency services attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Two teenagers who were riding the motorcycle were taken to hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.

"The families of the victims are currently receiving support from specially trained officers."

Detective Inspector Sophie McGarel said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and support with the investigation. As you can appreciate these investigations need to be thorough so there will continue to be a police presence over the coming days.”

Police said a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after causing a collision and driving under the influence of an illegal substance. A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving under the influence of an illegal substance and causing grievous bodily harm. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm.

All have been released on police bail until August 18.

Anyone with information which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Butane.

Alternatively you can report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

