Hastings: Damage caused to Grade 2 listed medieval church
Sussex Police said the damage at Old St Helen’s Church, in Ore Place, is believed to have happened over a week-long period.
Hastings Police are now appealing for information and put up an appeal on its Facebook page.
A spokesperson said: “We have increased patrols at the Old St Helen’s Church, Hastings due to damage, caused sometime between May 9 and May 16, whereby persons have gained access to the area enclosed by fencing and smashed sandstone blocks in and around the Tower wall, destroying the blocks in the process.
“The structure is a Scheduled Ancient Monument and Grade 2 listed and potentially one of the oldest standing structures in Hastings.
“We are working with partners to safeguard this site, but if you have any information that could help, find the perpetrators, please call 101, quoting ref number 0819 21/05/2024.”
On the church’s website, it says that the ruins have features dating from the 11th to the 14th centuries.
It adds: “The earliest remaining structure from the 11th century church is the west front of the nave with its circular blocked in windows, and parts of the north wall. The tower dates from the 12th century.”