Hastings death crash driver travelling at 'ludicrous speeds' is jailed

Ryan Selby, 23, showed a ‘flagrant disregard for the rules of the road’ when he was driving on Rye Road, Hastings, on March 9, 2021.

A police spokesperson said the driver was seen by witnesses overtaking several vehicles travelling towards Hastings, reaching estimated speeds of between 107mph and 113mph when his vehicle struck Oli Paxton.

The spokesperson said: “He drove into the white cross-hatched area of the road where Mr Paxton was crossing the road, without braking, and struck him. Selby then stopped further up the road.

Ryan Selby. Picture from Sussex Police

“Mr Paxton tragically died at the scene from his injuries. His family described him as a beloved husband, wonderful father, and cherished friend.”

Selby, a factory worker, of Burry Road, St Leonards, appeared before Lewes Crown Court on October 20 where he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison and disqualified from driving for eight years and three months.

The court heard how the incident unfolded, with witnesses describing Selby driving ‘aggressively’ to get past other drivers through Guestling.

Police said Selby was seen by witnesses overtaking several vehicles travelling towards Hastings, reaching estimated speeds of between 107mph and 113mph. Picture from Sussex Police

Judge Christine Laing KC, sentencing, told Selby: “You showed a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road and for how dangerous your driving was to other road users, your utter disregard is staggering.

“I am in no doubt you did not see Oli Paxton due to your ludicrous speeds, despite the fact it was a residential area with two schools in the vicinity.

“You couldn’t have failed to know you were driving at a grossly excessive speed. You made a clear and obvious choice to drive at this speed.

“Your driving was so appalling that other road users changed their route home so they wouldn’t encounter you.”

Oli Paxton. Picture from Sussex Police

Following the case, Mr Paxton’s wife Jill Paxton said: "This was never about justice - there isn't justice for what we have lost.

“Ryan Selby has received close to the maximum sentence for the crime he was tried for but no amount of time in prison will heal the wounds he has caused.

“When Oli was killed, mine and my children’s lives were irreparably destroyed and sadly, the justice system cannot convict for this unaccounted damage.

“Oli was selfless, easy-going and authentic; a man of unending generosity, a devoted husband and a fun-loving father who can never be replaced.

“The sentence delivered by Judge Laing KC puts undoubted responsibility on Ryan Selby for Oli’s death, which I hope Ryan is now forced to accept.

“By speeding at 110mph in a 40mph zone, he showed a complete disregard for the lives of others and his reckless behaviour inevitably robbed me of my husband and my three young boys of their father.

“I can only hope that Ryan is haunted by this experience, preventing him from ever again inflicting danger on others.

“May Oli’s death serve as a reminder to those who take risks when driving. A car can be a lethal weapon and your actions could have unthinkable consequences."