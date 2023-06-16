The number of drug-related deaths in Hastings has fallen over the last two years, organisers of a programme designed to tackle drug-related crime have said.

Project ADDER, led by East Sussex County Council and Sussex Police and funded by the Home Office, has had a positive effect on dismantling criminal gangs dealing drugs, the county council and police said.

They added the project, which was launched two years ago, has also contributed to the seizure of nearly £100,000 from criminal gangs.

Cllr Carl Maynard, the county council’s lead member for adult social care and health, said: “I am extremely proud of what Project ADDER has been able to achieve in just two years. The initiative has enabled us and our partner organisations to have a positive influence on issues related to drugs in Hastings.

“With drug-related deaths in Hastings falling from 15 in 2020/21 to 11 in 2022/23, the initiative is helping to save lives. The results we are seeing are testament to the efforts being made to tackle drug-related crime and harm.”

Over the two years Sussex Police said it has arrested more than 800 people for drug trafficking and supply, and/or possession of weapons; carried out 1,000 drug seizures; seized 603 weapons and disrupted 36 cuckooing operations.

The force added it has also seized more than £99,000 linked to drug-related crime, with further applications in progress to seize assets worth £1,275,428 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Detective Superintendent Till Sanderson said: “We work closely with the community to disrupt, catch and prosecute criminals involved in drug supply, but just as importantly we work closely with partners to try and help drug misusers get the help they need to turn their lives around.

“Nationally and locally, Project ADDER has already had made a tangible difference to thousands of lives, putting dangerous people behind bars, seizing vast amounts of harmful substances and criminals assets as well as helping people in to treatment and recovery services plus providing them wider support.

“We will continue to target drug suppliers at all levels of the chain through enforcement, and help to divert people in need away from criminality towards the appropriate support services.”

New figures reveal that since launching two years ago, Project ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery), a programme designed to tackle addiction and the supply of drugs in towns across England and Wales, has supported police make nearly 3,000 interventions against organised crime gangs, arrest more than 25,000 people involved in the drug trade and seize nearly £10 million of criminals’ cash.

