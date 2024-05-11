Hastings fatal collision: Police hunt for two men after pedestrian's death
A motorcycle and a pedestrian collided on Priory Road, near The Bridge Community Centre, around 1pm on Sunday, May 5.
The pedestrian, a 65-year-old local man, was ‘sadly pronounced deceased at the scene’, police said.
Sussex Police said officers are now searching for two men.
A statement, released on Saturday (May 11) – alongside the above photos – read: “They are wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Hastings.
“They are 20-year-old Reuben Nelson (left) and 22-year-old Jordan Stillwell (right), who both live in the town.
“Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the two suspects is urged to report it online or call 999, quoting Operation Cronus.”