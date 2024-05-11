Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers are searching for two men in connection with a fatal collision in Hastings.

A motorcycle and a pedestrian collided on Priory Road, near The Bridge Community Centre, around 1pm on Sunday, May 5.

The pedestrian, a 65-year-old local man, was ‘sadly pronounced deceased at the scene’, police said.

Sussex Police said officers are now searching for two men.

Reuben Nelson (left) and Jordan Stillwell (right) are wanted in connection with a fatal collision. Photo: Sussex Police

A statement, released on Saturday (May 11) – alongside the above photos – read: “They are wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Hastings.

“They are 20-year-old Reuben Nelson (left) and 22-year-old Jordan Stillwell (right), who both live in the town.