Hastings home burglary: Seven pairs of shoes and hand tools stolen

Seven pairs of shoes have been stolen from a home in Hastings – and police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary.

By Sam Morton
42 minutes ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 4:05pm

Sussex Police is looking to identify a man in connection with a break-in at a property in Warrior Gardens around 2.50am on Thursday, January 12.

Seven pairs of shoes and a number of hand tools were stolen, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, wearing a grey beanie hat, dark coloured jacket and dark coloured trousers. He also appeared to be wearing black gloves.

Anybody who recognises this man, or who has any information which could help with the investigation, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1340 of 14/01. Photo: Sussex Police
“Anybody who recognises the man or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1340 of 14/01.”

