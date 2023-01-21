Sussex Police is looking to identify a man in connection with a break-in at a property in Warrior Gardens around 2.50am on Thursday, January 12.
Seven pairs of shoes and a number of hand tools were stolen, police said.
A spokesperson added: “The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, wearing a grey beanie hat, dark coloured jacket and dark coloured trousers. He also appeared to be wearing black gloves.
“Anybody who recognises the man or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1340 of 14/01.”