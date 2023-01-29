Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hastings man, 53, hospitalised with 'potentially life-changing injuries' after serious A21 collision

A 53-year-old man from Hastings has been hospitalised with ‘potentially life-changing injuries’ following a serious collision on the A21 in Whatlington.

By Matt Pole
3 minutes ago
Updated 29th Jan 2023, 11:25am

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving a Range Rover and a white Ford Fiesta car-derived van on the A21 in Whatlington at around 5.18am on Tuesday, January 24.

Police said a 53-year-old man from Hastings was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following enquiries, a 42-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police reported. He has been released on unconditional bail until April 24, Sussex Police added.

Most Popular
A 53-year-old man from Hastings has been hospitalised with ‘potentially life-changing injuries’ following a serious collision on the A21 in Whatlington. Picture by Jon Rigby

Anyone who saw the collision or has any dashcam footage or information is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Louisiana.