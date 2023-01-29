A 53-year-old man from Hastings has been hospitalised with ‘potentially life-changing injuries’ following a serious collision on the A21 in Whatlington.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving a Range Rover and a white Ford Fiesta car-derived van on the A21 in Whatlington at around 5.18am on Tuesday, January 24.

Police said a 53-year-old man from Hastings was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

Following enquiries, a 42-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police reported. He has been released on unconditional bail until April 24, Sussex Police added.

