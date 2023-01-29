Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving a Range Rover and a white Ford Fiesta car-derived van on the A21 in Whatlington at around 5.18am on Tuesday, January 24.
Police said a 53-year-old man from Hastings was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.
Following enquiries, a 42-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police reported. He has been released on unconditional bail until April 24, Sussex Police added.
Anyone who saw the collision or has any dashcam footage or information is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Louisiana.