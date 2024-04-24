Hastings man charged with arson at Bexhill house

A Hastings man has appeared in court accused of causing a fire at an address in Bexhill, police have confirmed today (Wednesday, April 24).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 24th Apr 2024, 10:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said Alex Reynolds, 27, was charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered over the incident in St Marks Close at 11pm on November 13 last year.

Emergency services including the fire service and ambulance service were called to the address, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Significant damage was caused, and the property had to be evacuated with several residents requiring new accommodation to be found.

PolicePolice
Police

“Reynolds, formerly a plumber of Edmund Road, Hastings, was charged and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on April 20.

“He was bailed to appear before Lewes Crown Court on May 17 to answer the charge.”