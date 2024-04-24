Hastings man charged with arson at Bexhill house
Sussex Police said Alex Reynolds, 27, was charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered over the incident in St Marks Close at 11pm on November 13 last year.
Emergency services including the fire service and ambulance service were called to the address, police said.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Significant damage was caused, and the property had to be evacuated with several residents requiring new accommodation to be found.
“Reynolds, formerly a plumber of Edmund Road, Hastings, was charged and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on April 20.
“He was bailed to appear before Lewes Crown Court on May 17 to answer the charge.”