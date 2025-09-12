A Hastings man forced his way into a property and raped a woman, subjecting her to a ‘violent assault’, police said.

Jason Wren, 32, of Redmayne Drive, was wearing a mask when he forced his way in, police added.

He then attacked the woman and made threats if she made any noise, Sussex Police said.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 15 minutes later he fled the scene and was captured on CCTV leaving the area.

“Wren was seen circling the area prior to the incident, and witnesses who passed him noticed his odd behaviour.”

Police said following a media appeal to identify the man seen on CCTV, Wren handed himself into Hastings Police Station where he was arrested on suspicion of rape.

Police added that Wren ‘categorically denied’ the rape allegation in police interview.

The spokesperson added: “Despite Wren's claim, charges were authorised the following day for rape, attempted rape and knowingly/recklessly trespassing on a premises with the intent to commit a sexual offence.

“He was remanded into custody and pleaded not guilty to the offences when he appeared in court on January 6.

“On June 3, following a six-day trial at Hove Crown Court, the jury found Wren guilty of all offences and he was remanded into custody to await his sentencing.

“He appeared again at Hove Crown Court on Friday, September 12 where he was jailed for 15 years. He has been ordered to serve a further seven years on licence.”

Major Crime Team Detective Inspector, Amanda Zinyama, said: “Wren’s predatory behaviour was evident in the way he circled the property, waiting for what he perceived to be the perfect moment to strike.

“He then violently assaulted the victim, showing no regard for the devastating impact of his actions.

“The victim showed immense courage by immediately reporting the incident and providing vital information.

“We would also like to thank everyone who assisted with our enquiries and shared details that helped us secure this outcome, ensuring a dangerous offender has been removed from the streets.”