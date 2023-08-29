A man has been jailed for the rape of a woman on Hastings beach.

Matthew Taylor, 31, of Clement Hill Road, Hastings, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of one count of rape following a trial, police said today (Tuesday, August 29).

He was cleared of a second charge of rape on the same woman when he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Friday, August 18, police added.

The court heard that Taylor, a groundsman, was arrested in February following a report that a woman had been raped on Hastings beach in the early hours. He was subsequently charged.

Matthew Taylor. Picture: Sussex Police

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Taylor lured his victim away from a busy pub to the beach before attacking her.

Despite making it clear that she did not want to have sex with him, he pinned her down and raped her, the CPS added.

She eventually managed to get away and immediately reported what had happened to the police.

The victim, who was not known to Taylor, received support from specially trained officers throughout the trial process.

Police said Taylor was also added to the Sex Offenders’ Register and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228. The court also imposed an indefinite restraining order for the victim, police added.

Claire Gallagher, from CPS South East, said: “This was an appalling opportunistic attack on a woman new to the town, who believed that Taylor was being friendly when he first approached her.

“Instead, he was planning to lure her away from a busy place, so he could force himself on her. As soon as they got to the beach, his behaviour immediately changed and he started to attack her.

“Despite her repeated protests that she did not consent to any sexual activity with him, Taylor ignored her pleas and subjected her to a traumatic ordeal.”

Detective Sergeant Elizabeth Pike, from the Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “I would like to commend the victim’s bravery in this case. Firstly, her courage in coming forward and reporting what happened to her and secondly her enormous strength during the trial. She chose not to have any special measures and face Taylor, which was incredibly brave.

“This is sadly something that will stay with her forever, but I hope this sentence will go some way in helping her rebuild her life.

“I would also like to thank the officers involved in this case. Their quick work led to the swift arrest of Taylor and the removal of a very dangerous man from our streets. His sentencing demonstrates our determination to catch offenders and get justice for victims who come forward to us.