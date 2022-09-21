Hastings man sentenced for stabbing 15-year-old in Eastbourne

Officers said Joseph Heavey, 32, has been given an extended sentence of 11-and-a-half years.

Heavey, unemployed, of Old London Road, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, September 2, having been convicted in August 2021 of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The charge related to an attack on a teenager in Seaside, Eastbourne, on the afternoon of January 11, 2021.

Joseph Heavey. Picture from Sussex Police

“The two became involved in an argument inside the property. The victim ran from the address, followed by Heavey, and the disagreement continued on the street outside.

“Heavey is then seen on CCTV to return to the address before coming back outside with a knife. He uses the weapon to stab the victim, causing a serious wound to the boy’s left arm.

“The victim runs away and is found by police officers on patrol moments later. He is taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment including surgery.”

Police said Heavey, who had returned to the address and tried to hide a knife in an oven, was arrested.

Officers added: “He was later charged and pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent.

“He was convicted by a jury after trial and sentenced to eight years and six months in prison with a further three years on extended licence.”

Heavey was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190, according to police.

Investigating officer DC Glen Saunders said: “Heavey showed extreme levels of violence to inflict a serious injury on a boy who was aged just 15 at the time. He hasn’t accepted responsibility for his actions at any stage, despite hearing the distressing impact the assault continues to have on his victim.

“The victim is 17-years-old now and should be out enjoying life with his friends. Instead, he struggles daily to overcome the physical and emotional trauma caused by this incident.

“This was an attack that happened in broad daylight on a busy street in Eastbourne, and I know it also caused concern among the local community at the time.

“I hope this result reassures people that knife crime is taken incredibly seriously by police and the courts, and those who choose to carry and use a weapon will face lengthy sentences as a result.

“We’re pleased to see the judge reflect the seriousness of this offence by handing Heavey an extended 11-and-a-half year sentence.”

Police said residents can report knife crime online or by calling 101. In an emergency always call 999.