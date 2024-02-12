A 13-year-old Hastings boy was stabbed for refusing to hand over his coat

Hastings stabbing: 13 year old boy knifed for refusing to hand over his coat
Emergency services received a report of a stabbing and robbery in Hastings at 3.30pm on Saturday (10 February).
A 13-year-old boy from Hastings reported being approached by two males in the bus stop in Southdown Avenue, at the junction of Malvern Way. The males allegedly demanded he give them his coat before assaulting the boy.
Police and the ambulance service attended and the boy was taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his leg consistent with being stabbed.
Following enquiries, a 13-year-old boy from St Leonards has been arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in custody at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which could help police with their enquiries is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 814 or 10/02.