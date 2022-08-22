Hastings youngsters made to pick up litter as ‘suitable punishment’ for assault

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Hastings Police said: “As part of restorative justice for children that cause Anti-Social Behaviour or Assault against other youngsters, litter picking was the order of the day. Two youngsters that had hurt another child found themselves picking up litter this morning as a suitable punishment agreed by the victim and parents.”

Hastings Police said the punishment was part of ‘restorative justice’ as agreed by the parents and victim.

