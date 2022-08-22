Hastings youngsters made to pick up litter as ‘suitable punishment’ for assault
Police made two youngsters from Hastings pick up litter as punishment after they reportedly assaulted another child.
Hastings Police said the punishment was part of ‘restorative justice’ as agreed by the parents and victim.
A spokesperson for Hastings Police said: “As part of restorative justice for children that cause anti-social behaviour or assault against other youngsters, litter picking was the order of the day.
“Two youngsters that had hurt another child found themselves picking up litter this morning as a suitable punishment agreed by the victim and parents.”