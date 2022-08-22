Edit Account-Sign Out

Hastings youngsters made to pick up litter as ‘suitable punishment’ for assault

Police made two youngsters from Hastings pick up litter as punishment after they reportedly assaulted another child.

By Elliot Wright
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:50 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:52 pm
A spokesperson for Hastings Police said: “As part of restorative justice for children that cause Anti-Social Behaviour or Assault against other youngsters, litter picking was the order of the day. Two youngsters that had hurt another child found themselves picking up litter this morning as a suitable punishment agreed by the victim and parents.”
