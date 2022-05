Pekoe, a young black and tan female lurcher, has been missing for 10 days.

She was last seen in Brede High Wood.

Adam Piper, who owns Pekoe along with his wife Rachel, said: "We are trying to find our beloved lurcher Pekoe, who went missing on May 13 at about 7am.

"Please please help us find Pekoe as its been seven days and we are exhausted with worry." Owners are pleading with the public to lookout for Pekoe, a young Lurcher, who went missing on May 13.

If you have any information please contact 07749204522 or 07776298310, or call Sussex Police on 101.