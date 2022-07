He was last seen at The Cabin on July 14 at around 7.30pm and a Sussex Police spokesperson said concerns are growing for his welfare.

He is described as 5’ 10”, of medium build and with grey hair. It is not known what clothing he may currently be wearing.

Anyone who sees David or knows where he is, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 537 of 17/07.