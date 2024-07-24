Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested this morning (July 24) for conspiring to disrupt Heathrow Airport, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

At around 9am, seven Just Stop Oil supporters were arrested at two locations on the perimeter road outside the UK’s busiest airport as climate protesters across Europe tried to disrupt air traffic.

German supporters of Last Generation blocked air traffic at Cologne Bonn Airport, causing international delays, while activists from Folk Mot Fossilmakta (People against Fossil Power) cut through a chain-link fence and sat next to a runway stopping flights departing from Oslo Gardermoen airport.

Also this morning, supporters of Extinction Rebellion in Finland have blocked security gates at Helsinki Vantaa Airport.

Meanwhile in Spain, five activists from Futuro Vegetal accessed the taxiway at Barcelona airport, however were intercepted before taking action.

In Switzerland, 11 supporters of Drop Fossil Subsidies blocked main roads around both Zurich and Geneva airports.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said:

“We refuse to die for fossil fuels. Continued burning of oil, gas and coal, as we pass irreversible tipping points that threaten to spin our climate out of control in a rapidly accelerating way, is jeopardising the stability on which our entire society depends.

“This is not only irresponsible, it is an act of war against low lying island states and countries in the global south, who are already suffering devastating consequences as a result of our addiction to fossil fuels.

“Our political leaders must take action to protect our communities by working with other nations to establish a legally binding treaty to stop the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.”

A Met Police spokesperson tweeted: “Nine Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested this morning for conspiring to disrupt Heathrow Airport.