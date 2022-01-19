Hellingly man arrested on suspicion of assault

A man from Hellingly has been arrested on suspicion of assault, according to police.

Officers said they were called to Bopeep Lane, Polegate at around 7.10pm on Monday, January 17, to reports of poaching.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A 57-year-old man was also taken to hospital after suffering injuries consistent with an assault.

“Officers identified a vehicle of interest and conducted a search of the area which involved the Nation Police Air Service helicopter.

“The vehicle was linked to an address in Hellingly, which was searched by officers.”

Police said a 55-year-old man from Hellingly was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.