Callum Shaw, Barry Brown and Daniel Kent, who are all members of the Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club, have been sentenced for a combined 19 years following the serious assault in Findon in 2022.

Explaining the incident, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Hell’s Angels vehicles encountered a group of Vikings Motorcycle Club members on Findon Road on October 8.

"Several members from the Hell’s Angels vehicles jumped out and started to attack the Vikings.

Photo: Sussex Police

“The court heard that this was ‘revenge’, after a group of Vikings stole jackets and items belonging to Hell’s Angels members at a Surrey service station earlier in the day.”

One of the members of the Vikings, a 52-year-old man from Harrow, ran away from the disturbance but was then chased down by Shaw, police said.

“Shaw stabbed the victim before Brown and Kent ran over to assist him,” the spokesperson added.

"Brown kicked and stamped on the biker before Kent hit him with a baton.

“The court heard that Shaw proceeded to stab their victim, before all running away.”

Police said a number of witnesses called 999 and the attack was caught on camera. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene. He has since recovered, police confirmed.

Sussex Police confirmed the sentences received by each defendant.

A statement read: “Shaw, 27, of no fixed address admitted Section 18 grievous bodily harm (GBH), burglary, violent disorder and possession of a knife and was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.

“He was also given a five-year extension on license due to the dangerousness of the crime when he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Monday, February 26.

“Brown, 41, of Top Road, Calow, Derbyshire appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Friday, March 1 and was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for violent disorder and actual bodily harm.

“Kent, 28, of Farrington Avenue, Bushey, Hertfordshire was also jailed for three years on March 1 for violent disorder, actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

“He was sentenced to a further year for a burglary at the Vikings Club House in Portsmouth.”

Investigating officer Matt Watson described the incident as a ‘vicious attack’ which ‘got out of hand very quickly’.

The Detective Constable added: “The significant sentences recognise the seriousness of the incident, which was in the middle of a busy street and had a profound impact on the local community. Nearby witnesses will no doubt still be affected and traumatised by what they saw.