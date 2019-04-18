Help police identify suspected Uckfield purse thieves

Police are investigating a series of distraction thefts in supermarkets in Uckfield and believe these two people could be connected.

This CCTV imagery was captured on February 13 and shows two people working together to steal a woman’s purse from her handbag.

The 85-year-old victim was shopping in Tesco in Uckfield when she had her purse taken. The suspects appear to crowd round her to look in the fridge section and use a scarf to cover their hands while taking the purse.

The women are described as white, in their 30s, both with dark long hair, one wearing a black coat with a yellow and black scarf and an across the body handbag. The second female wore a brown coat, dark trousers with Chelsea-style ankle boots.

Multiple thefts have taken place in supermarkets in Uckfield since the beginning of the year.

Anyone who recognises them or have any information to help are asked to contact police online quoting serial 628 of 13/02.