Shripney Road, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Wednesday, July 13, a business premises was burgled and cash was stolen. Serial 0455 13/07.

Highfield Road, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Wednesday, July 13, a black Direct motorbike was stolen. Serial 1322 13/07.

Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Wednesday, July 13, and Thursday, July 14, a vehicle was broken into. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0496 14/07.

The latest crimes in the Bognor Regis area as reported to Arun police

Chestnut Grove, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Saturday, July 16, a black LexMoto Urban 125 motorcycle was stolen. Serial 1424 16/07.

Yapton Lane, Walberton – On the morning of Monday, July 11, a silver Nissan Micra was stolen. Serial 0552 11/07.

Johnson Way, Ford – On Monday, July 11, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1459 11/07.

Horsemere Green Lane, Climping – On Tuesday, July 12, an unlocked vehicle was entered and a handbag was stolen. Serial 0807 12/07.

Canal Road, Yapton – Overnight between Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15, a residence was burgled. Two rucksacks and a wallet were stolen. Serial 0286 15/07.

If you have any information about these incidents please contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting the serial number relevant to the crime.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.