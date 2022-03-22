Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area

*Sunningdale Gardens, Bognor – In the early hours of Thursday, March 10, a vehicle was broken into and several items were stolen. Serial 0181 10/03.
* West Street, Bognor – On the afternoon of Thursday, March 10, a cream Mirror Stone electric bike was stolen. Serial 0139 12/03.
Wood Hill Way, Bognor – * Overnight between Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, a garage was burgled. A blue, black and white Cube Peloton racing bike was stolen. Serial 0577 12/03.
* Chichester Road, North Bersted – Overnight between Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, a container was burgled. Several power and hand tools were stolen. Serial 0266 12/03.
* Upper Bognor Road, Bognor – Overnight between Friday, March 11, and Monday, March 14, a building site was burgled. A breaker attachment was stolen. Serial 0826 15/03.
* Neville Road, Bognor – In the early hours of Saturday, March 12, a vehicle was broken into and a first aid kit was stolen. Serial 0148 12/03.
* Renoir Mews, Bognor – In the early hours of Saturday, March 12, a vehicle was broken into. Several power tools and batteries were stolen. Serial 0252 12/03.
* Main Road, Yapton – Overnight between Thursday, March 10, and Friday, March 11, a large amount of fuel was stolen. Serial 0512 11/03.
* Ford Road, Arundel – Overnight between Sunday, March 13, and Monday, March 14, two vehicles were criminally damaged when the paintwork was keyed. Serials 0798 and 0819 14/03.
If you have information about any of these crimes, contact Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote the serial number.
