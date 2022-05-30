Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area

By Nikki Jeffery
Monday, 30th May 2022, 10:24 am

The Esplanade, Bognor – In the early hours of Friday 13 May a business premises was burgled. Serial 0066 13/05. Mallard Crescent, Bognor – Between Saturday 14 and Tuesday 17 May a residence was burgled. Serial 1137 18/05. Ryefield Road, Bognor – On the evening of Saturday 14 May a grey Yamaha 125 motorcycle was stolen. Serial 1543 14/05. College Close, Bognor – On the evening of Monday 16 May a residence was burgled by someone pretending to be a police officer. Nothing was stolen. Serial 1230 16/06. Clarence Road, Bognor Regis – On Tuesday, May 17, a white Suzuki moped was stolen. Serial 1216 17/05. Lucking Lane, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Tuesday, May 17, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0133 19/05. Skylark Way, Barnham – In the early hours of Wednesday, May 11, a person was seen trying car door handles and looking inside vehicles. Serial 0254 14/05. Level Mare Lane, Eastergate – On the afternoon of Thursday, May 12, rocks were thrown at a vehicle causing damage to the windows, panels and wing mirror. Serial 0457 13/05. Briar Close, Yapton – Overnight between Tuesday. May 17, and Wednesday, May 18, a residence was burgled. A wallet and two vehicles were stolen – a red Mercedes and a blue BMW X1. Serial 0188 18/05.

If you have information about any of these crimes please call Sussex Police on 101 quoting the relevant serial number. For an emergency contact 999.

