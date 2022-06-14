Greenwood Close, Bognor Regis – Between Friday, June 3, and Sunday, June 5, a vehicle was broken into and tools were stolen. Serial 0794 07/06.
Chichester Road, Bognor Regis – Between Friday, June 3, and Monday, June 6, a vehicle was broken into and power tools were stolen. Serial 1110 06/06.
Chichester Road, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Tuesday, June 7, a business premises was burgled and stock was stolen. Serial 0169 07/06.
Cambridge Drive, Bognor Regis – On the afternoon of Wednesday, June 8, a vehicle was broken into and a handbag was stolen. Serial 0941 08/06.
Parklands Avenue, Bognor Regis – On Friday, June 10, a white Honda PCX was stolen. Serial 0489 12/06.
North End Road, Yapton – Between Friday, June 3, and Monday, June 6, a property was criminally damaged. Serial 0473 06/06.
Mill Road, Arundel – On the evening of Monday, June 6, a Dory boat was stolen from the riverbank. Serial 0387 08/06.
If you have information regarding any of these crimes please call Sussex Police on 101 quoting the relevant serial number.