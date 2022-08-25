Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stocker Road, Bognor – On the evening of August 14, a residence was burgled and a handbag was stolen. Serial 0309 15/08.

Canning Road, Bognor – Overnight between August 14 and 15, a vehicle was broken into. Alcohol, a phone charger and sunglasses were stolen. Serial 0317 15/08.

Waterloo Square, Bognor – On the evening of August 15, a site was burgled and a generator was stolen. Serial 1638 15/08.

The latest Bognor Regis area crime round-up

Lyon Street, Bognor – On the afternoon of August 19, several drums of used cooking oil were stolen from outside a premises. Serial 0975 21/08.

Cropthorne Drive, Climping – Overnight between August 20 and 21 a residence was burgled. A silver Ford s-Max and a Red Chrysler were stolen. Both vehicles have since been located and recovered. Serial 0374 21/08.

Mustang Close, Ford – In the early hours of August 21 two residences were burgled. A black Audi A4 and a silver Vauxhall Insignia were stolen. Both vehicles have since been located and recovered. Serial 0302 21/08.