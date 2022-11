Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

Shripney Road, Bognor Regis – On Friday, November 4, a business premises was burgled and a hydraulic crimper kit was stolen. Serial 0631 10/11.

Sycamore Road, Bognor Regis – On Saturday, November 5, a garage area was burgled. A black Romester foldable bicycle was stolen. Serial 0487 09/11.

Ruskin Avenue, Bersted – Between Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6, an index plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0620 09/11.

Felpham Way, Bognor Regis – Between Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6, the windscreen wiper on a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0881 09/11.

Station Road, Bognor Regis – On Monday, November 7, a blue Suzuki Grand Vista was stolen. Serial 0648 07/11.

Pagham Road, Bognor Regis – On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 8, the window of a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 1240 10/11.

Sea Way, Pagham – Between Wednesday, November 9, and Friday, November 11, a vehicle was broken into and a set of index plates were stolen. Serial 0181 10/11.

Neville Road, Bognor Regis – Between Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13, a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0857 13/11.

Westway, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Sunday, November 13, a male was seen to criminally damage several vehicles. Serial 0234 13/11.

Yapton Lane, Walberton – On the evening of Saturday, November 5, a large amount of fuel and a fuel bowser was stolen from a site. Serial 0771 07/11.

Arundel Road, Fontwell – Overnight between Tuesday, November 8, and Wednesday, November 9, a site was burgled. Tools and equipment were stolen. Serial 0265 09/11.

The Square, Barnham – On the evening of Wednesday, November 9, a business premises was burgled and stock was stolen. Serial 0232 12/11.

Ford Road, Ford – Between Wednesday, November 9, and Thursday, November 10, a fast food trailer was stolen. Serial 0241 10/11.

The Street, Walberton – In the early hours of Thursday, November 10, an attempt was made to steal a vehicle. Serial 0720 10/11.