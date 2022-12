Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

Woodlands Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Sunday, November 27, and Monday, November 28, a vehicle was broken into. Several tools were stolen. Serial 0599 28/11.

Clarence Road, Bognor Regis – Between Monday, November 28, and Tuesday, November 29, a vehicle was broken into and several items including a jacket and dash cam were stolen. Serial 0321 30/11.

Steyning Way, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Wednesday, November 30, and Thursday, December 1, a commercial unit was burgled. Lighting equipment was stolen. Serial 0364 01/12.

Can you help police with any of these crimes?

Shearwater Drive, Bognor Regis – On the morning of Friday, December 2, a whacker plate was stolen. Serial 0377 02/12.

Canal Road, Yapton – On the evening of Tuesday, November 29, a residence was criminally damaged and a RING doorbell was stolen. Serial 0263 30/11.

Burndell Road, Yapton – Overnight between Tuesday, November 29, and Wednesday, November 30, a vehicle was broken into and searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0562 30/11.

Stempswood Way, Barnham – Overnight between Tuesday, November 29, and Wednesday, November 30, a vehicle was broken into and cash was stolen. Serial 1253 30/11.

Queen Street, Arundel – On the evening of Wednesday, Npvember 30, a business premises was burgled. Nothing was stolen. Serial 1460 30/11.

Binsted Lane, Arundel – On the afternoon of Thursday, December 1, two vehicles were broken into. Serial 0693 01/12.

The Square, Barnham – Overnight between Thursday, December 1, and Friday, December 2, a quantity of oil was stolen from a business premises. Serial 0879 02/12.

Kings Arms Hill, Arundel – Between Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, three vehicles were broken into. Several items were stolen. Serials 0485 & 0752 04/12.

