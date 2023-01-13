Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area:

Longford Road, Bognor Regis – Between Tuesday, January 3, and Friday, January 6, a vehicle was broken into. Cash and a satnav were stolen. Serial 0484 06/01.

Richmond Road, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Wednesday, January 4, a grey BMW 3 series was stolen. The vehicle has since been recovered and arrests made. Serial 0063 04/01.

Church Lane, South Bersted – In the early hours of Wednesday, January 4, a vehicle was broken into. An attempt was made to steal property which was unsuccessful. Serial 0801 05/01.

Can you help police with any of these crimes?

Henry Street, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Wednesday, January 4, and Thursday, January 5, the window of a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0356 05/01.

Bramfield Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Wednesday, January 4, and Thursday, January 5, a vehicle was broken into. A dashcam and sunglasses were stolen. Serial 0252 06/01.

Ivy Lane, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Thursday, January 5, and Friday, January 6, a silver Renault Clio was stolen. Serial 0185 06/01.

Bersted Street, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Thursday, January 5, and Friday, January 6, a vehicle was broken into. Cash was stolen. Serial 0561 06/01.

The Esplanade, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Friday, January 6, and Saturday, January 7, two business premises were burgled. Serials 0200 & 0247 07/01.

Trinity Way, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Saturday, January 7, an attempt was made to break into a vehicle and burgle a residence. Both attempts were unsuccessful. Serial 0457 07/01.

Fontwell Avenue, Fontwell – In the early hours of Tuesday, January 3, a red and white forklift was stolen from a site. Serial 0320 03/01.

Canal Road, Yapton – On Thursday, January 5, the door of a residence was criminally damaged. Serial 0197 06/01.

Church Road, Yapton – Overnight between Friday, January 6, and Saturday, January 7, an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 0544 07/01.

Kingsmill Road, Barnham – On the morning of Saturday, January 7, number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0802 07/01.

