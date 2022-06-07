Felpham Way, Bognor Regis – Between Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, the window of a vehicle was smashed. Nothing was stolen. Serial 1207 03/06. Shripney Road, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Monday, May 30, a business premises was burgled. Serial 0102 30/05. Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Wednesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 2, a site was burgled and tools were stolen. Serial 0269 02/06. Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis – Between Wednesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 2, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0638 02/06. Greenwood Close, Bognor Regis – Between Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0403 03/06. Sylvan Way, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0430 03/06. Church Lane, Eastergate – Between Friday, May 20, and Sunday, May 22, a business premises was burgled and a generator was stolen. Serial 0934 02/06. Hook Lane, Aldingbourne – Between Tuesday, April 10, and Monday, May 30, a garage and shed were burgled. A Stihl chainsaw was stolen. Serial 1158 03/06. Dial Close, Barnham – Overnight between Sunday, May 29, and Monday, May 30, a residence was burgled. Serial 0307 31/05. Foxes Croft, Barnham – In the early hours of Friday, June 3, a silver Piaggio Fly motorcycle was stolen. Serial 0292 03/06. St Richards Road, Westergate – Between Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0484 05/06. Mill Lane, Arundel – On the morning of Sunday, June 5, a vehicle was broken into. A handbag, wallet, dashcam and phone were stolen. Serial 0618 05/06.