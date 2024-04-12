Watch more of our videos on Shots!

High value jewellery and items were taken from a home in Eastbourne on Monday (April 8), according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The owner reported a window was smashed at the property in Upper Avenue in the town centre in order to gain entry.

“The break-in is believed to have occurred between 8.30am and 11.30am.

“Jewellery including rings, necklaces and watches were taken, as well as some electrical items.”

Officers are appealing for residents in the area to be vigilant and for anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward with information.

Anyone with relevant footage such as CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage in the area at the time is also encouraged to report it to police.